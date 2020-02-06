FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible late today

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong storm system will push through the Lowcountry late today bringing the threat of scattered strong to severe thunderstorms. The threat of storms will hold off until late this afternoon and into this evening as a cold front approaches the area. Ahead of this front, expect a warm and windy day with a mostly cloudy sky and a few showers. A few storms may develop along and west of I-95 as early as late this afternoon. These storms should remain along and west of I-95 through sunset before gradually starting to move eastward. Any storms that develop could produce damaging wind gusts. Isolated brief tornadoes are also possible but less likely. A line of storms will move from I-95 to the coast between 7 PM and 11 PM. These storms will be accompanied by heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. The severe weather threat will quickly diminish as soon as this line moves through your area. All areas should be clear of any severe weather by midnight.