Historic school in Dorchester Co. seeking funds for rebuilding process

"It tells the life legacy of many who have gone on," Ralph James the Chairman of the Rosenwald School Board said. "This school has produced doctors, lawyers, teachers, superintendents, matter of fact one of, not one of, the first black lawyer of Dorchester County was a graduate of Rosenwald School. We are proud of it's history and its legacy, and we want the people to know, and the future generations to know, what has happened here. And not only that, not only can you read it in a book and take a look at it by viewing a film, but they can actually come here and touch it."