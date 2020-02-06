Historic school in Dorchester Co. seeking funds for rebuilding process

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Rosenwald School House Board in St. George is requesting $50,000 from the Dorchester County Conservation Commission to fund the final phases of the re-building of the Rosenwald School.
The $3 million project has received funding from Dorchester County, the state, and many other contributors, all in an effort to make the school into a museum for generation to come to see.
This Rosenwald School is one of 5,000 schools in the south, and it served the African American community for many years starting in 1925. The school was first an eight teacher school for 1st through 12th grade students. The school closed in 1954, and it became a top spot for social gatherings like dances. It also served as an important meeting location for the African American community through the civil rights movement.
Some of the attendees of the school still live in St. George, and they have made it a priority to get this project completed by creating a Rosenberg School Board to oversee the project over these last four years.
"It tells the life legacy of many who have gone on," Ralph James the Chairman of the Rosenwald School Board said. "This school has produced doctors, lawyers, teachers, superintendents, matter of fact one of, not one of, the first black lawyer of Dorchester County was a graduate of Rosenwald School. We are proud of it's history and its legacy, and we want the people to know, and the future generations to know, what has happened here. And not only that, not only can you read it in a book and take a look at it by viewing a film, but they can actually come here and touch it."
Rosenwald School Board members say they are now in phase two of the three-phase project. Phase two will be the rebuilding of the basic structure and the re-installation of the windows and doors. They hope to start phase three by the beginning of June, which will consist of the final touches, and the addition of a children’s museum for more interactive learning.
Those working on the project say construction is right on track.
Coming up on February 29, the Rosenwald School House Board is holding a fundraiser in St. George at 3 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.