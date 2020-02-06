Hwy 61 near Colleton-Dorchester County line closed because of head-on crash

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 61 near the Colleton-Dorchester County line is completely blocked because of a head-on collision between a box truck and a tractor-trailer.
Fire-rescue units are on the scene near Peirce Road treating the injured and trying to stop a fuel leak.
Officials are urging drivers to use an alternate route.
“Expect the road to be closed for a few hours,” Colleton Fire-Rescue officials said.
