Hwy 61 near Colleton-Dorchester County line closed because of head-on crash

By Live 5 Web Staff | February 6, 2020 at 11:16 AM EST - Updated February 6 at 12:25 PM

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 61 near the Colleton-Dorchester County line is completely blocked because of a head-on collision between a box truck and a tractor-trailer.

Fire-rescue units are on the scene near Peirce Road treating the injured and trying to stop a fuel leak.

Officials are urging drivers to use an alternate route.

“Expect the road to be closed for a few hours,” Colleton Fire-Rescue officials said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

