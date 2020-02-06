Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-TRUMP-BLACK-VOTERS
Trump courts black voters, but opposition remains deep
DETROIT (AP) — President Donald Trump used part of his State of the Union speech to court black voters, but opposition to him remains deep. Trump brought black guests to Tuesday's speech and portrayed himself as the champion of education and job opportunities for African Americans and people of color. But a majority of black voters strongly oppose him, especially in cities like Detroit. Twenty-one-year-old Jovan Brown sees the president’s African American-heavy guest list at the State of the Union as his penchant for using “black people as a prop.” A Pew Research Center analysis showed Trump won just 6% of black voters in 2016.
CHINA-OUTBREAK-UNIVERSITIES
Universities cancel study-abroad programs amid virus fears
Universities all over the world are scrambling to assess the risks to their programs from China's virus outbreak. Some are canceling study-abroad opportunities and prohibiting travel affecting hundreds of thousands of students. In the U.S., the cancellations add to the tension between two governments whose relations were already sour. The scare also threatens to cause lasting damage to growing academic exchange programs that reached new heights over the last decade and a half. China sends far more students to the U.S. than any other country, more than 369,000 in the last academic year. The U.S. sends over 11,000 students to China annually.
PASTOR-EMBEZZLEMENT CHARGE
Pastor found guilty of taking money from elderly woman
BAYBORO, N.C. (AP) — A jury has found a North Carolina pastor guilty of embezzling $123,000 from an elderly woman. Pamlico County District Attorney Scott Thomas says in a news release that 63-year-old Thomas Steele of Concord was convicted on four counts of exploitation of an elderly adult as well as an embezzlement charge. The district attorney says Steele took the money from an elderly woman from Grantsboro in the months after her husband's death. Steele was sentenced to a maximum of eight years in prison and has to pay restitution of more than $123,000.
STORE EVACUATED
Walmart temporarily evacuated due to man with bow and arrow
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Police say a Walmart store in North Carolina was temporarily evacuated because of a man with a bow and arrow who was talking nonsensically. The Winston-Salem Police Department issued a news release saying that officers were called to the store around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday because of the man behaving strangely in the sporting goods section of the store. Police say about 30 customers and employees cleared the building. Officers took the man into custody without incident and taken for a mental health evaluation. Police say the compound bow that the man held was never discharged and that no one was injured.
POLICE-ADVISORY BOARD
Raleigh approves citizen advisory board for police force
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials in North Carolina's capital city have approved the creation of a citizen advisory board charged with reviewing the police department's policies. The mayor and City Council confirmed the board's creation Tuesday. News outlets report activists have called for greater oversight of the Raleigh Police Department's procedures for years, despite pushback from some department employees. Calls were renewed following the fatal shooting of a man police said was armed and “acting strangely” last week, as well as a traffic stop last month that prompted a use-of-force investigation. Raleigh's police chief says the agency will work with city staff and the board.
TRIPLE STABBING
North Carolina authorities investigate triple stabbing
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities say warrants have been obtained for a suspect accused of stabbing three people, killing one of them. A statement from the town of Wake Forest says police obtained warrants on Wednesday for 38-year-old Rebecca Ashley Nelson of Raleigh, who is hospitalized. The statement says that when Nelson is released from the hospital, she will be charged with murder and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The two stabbing victims who survived the attack remain hospitalized and their conditions are unknown.
ATTEMPTED ROBBERIES-SHOOTING
Two North Carolina teens arrested after robberies, shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina's largest city have detained two teenagers who've been hospitalized after a chaotic series of crimes that included robberies, a shooting and the crash of a stolen car. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police statement says it began when the teens stole a woman's car and were confronted by her husband. Police say the suspects drove off, then returned and shot up the husband's car. Police say the teens later tried to steal two more cars, only to be fired at by armed victims. Police say one teen crashed the stolen car into a tree while the other was shot by a neighbor.
MADOFF FRAUD
Madoff seeks prison release, citing terminal kidney failure
NEW YORK (AP) — Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff says he has less than 18 months to live and has asked a federal judge to grant him a compassionate release from his 150-year prison sentence. Madoff's lawyer filed court papers Wednesday saying the 81-year-old has terminal kidney failure. Madoff told The Washington Post he's remorseful for orchestrating the largest Ponzi scheme in history and wants to salvage his relationships with his grandchildren. Prosecutors declined to comment on the request but are expected to respond in court papers. Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to swindling thousands of clients out of billions of dollars.