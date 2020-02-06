Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ELECTION 2020-SOUTH CAROLINA
Black lawmakers demand Biden disavow surrogate's comments
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Black lawmakers in South Carolina are calling on former Vice President Joe Biden to disavow statements from a longtime friend and campaign surrogate that they say are racist. Members of the Legislative Black Caucus called on Biden to distance himself from state Sen. Dick Harpootlian on Wednesday. Harpootlian had tweeted about Federal Election Commission filings showing Black Caucus Chairman Jerry Govan receiving "almost $50,000" from Steyer's campaign, and he referred to Steyer as "Mr. Money Bags." The Black Caucus contends Hartpootlian was suggesting that Govan could be bought. Harpootlian dismisses that characterization of his remarks. Biden's campaign says Harpootlian "does not speak for the Biden campaign.”
JUVENILE PRISON PROBLEMS
Fights, isolation: Feds say SC doesn't protect young inmates
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal report says a South Carolina juvenile prison violates the civil rights of its young inmates. The report from the U.S. Department of Justice says officials at the state prison fail to protect young prisoners from fights, force them to spend days or weeks in isolation for minor offenses and fail to get them mental health when they threaten to harm themselves. State officials have less than two months to start making changes or they will be sued. The federal government sued South Carolina over conditions at its juvenile prisons in the 1990s, and the state didn't convince officials that conditions had improved until 2003.
EDUCATION OVERHAUL
No start date, more supply money now in SC education bill
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators have started making progress on a massive bill that supporters said would overhaul public education. Senators approved about a dozen changes to the bill Wednesday. One amendment passed on the 11th day of debate would allow districts to set their own dates to start school. Current state law doesn't allow the school year to begin for students before the third Tuesday in August. Senators also changed the bill to double the amount given to all teachers to buy supplies to $550 a year and to pay the certification costs of first time teachers, which are around $500. Those two proposals would cost about $18 million.
MISMANAGED SHERIFF'S OFFICE
Sheriff won't seek 4th term after report details misconduct
UNION, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff says he won't seek reelection following the release of a state police report that said he mismanaged the department. WYFF-TV reports a SLED investigation revealed problems in Sheriff David Taylor's management of the Union County Sheriff's Office. Taylor asked SLED to investigate accounting irregularities in February 2018. One employee admitted to taking money but also told investigators about Taylor's misconduct. Employees say Taylor asked them to buy alcohol and sent sexually explicit messages to other deputies. SLED says Taylor didn't take money from the department. Taylor says most of the statements are false.
RAPE KITS
Bill requiring tracking of rape kits in SC moves forward
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill requiring state police to set up a system to track evidence collected during sexual assault investigations has cleared another hurdle. Currently in South Carolina there is no system to track the evidence, called rape kits, and victims often have no idea whether police have tested the evidence. The bill to create the database passed the House last year, and a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday sent it to the full Senate Judiciary Committee. The bill was prompted by an investigation by WYFF-TV. Senators did change a few parts of the House bill, moving the date to start the database to 2022 and shielding victim information from becoming public.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-ANALYSIS
Analysis: Iowa Democrats drawn to two faces of change
WASHINGTON (AP) — After a daylong delay, partial results from Iowa's Democratic caucuses showed Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ahead of the pack. Both are pitching themselves to voters as an antidote to establishment forces in Washington that many voters, in both parties, feel have left them behind. The Iowa Democratic Party released 71% of results late Tuesday after delays prompted by sweeping technical issues paralyzed the caucus system. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner of the contest.