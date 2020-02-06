Affidavit: Man charged after forcibly kissing 2 students outside CofC library

“Public Safety officers immediately responded to the scene and quickly located and arrested the man nearby on Calhoun Street,” the letter said in part. “This incident reminds us that as we travel on and around the campus, whether at day or night, we must always be cautious when people are seeking our assistance. In this case, our students were trying to assist someone who took advantage of them. This is not to suggest that every attempt to assist someone will turn violent, but we must keep this possibility in mind. We must be especially vigilant if we are alone and in an area where no other people are around.”