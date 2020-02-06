Affidavit: Man charged after forcibly kissing 2 students outside CofC library

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A man has been charged after he allegedly approached two College of Charleston students, asked for money, then grabbed the students by the waist and forcibly kissed them outside a school library late Wednesday night.
Timothy Glenn Williams, 62, has been charged with trespassing and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center early Thursday morning.
The College detailed the two separate incidents outside the Addlestone Library around 10:35 p.m. in a letter sent out to the campus community.
Williams is not affiliated with the College in any way, his mugshot was not immediately available through Charleston County jail records.
“Public Safety officers immediately responded to the scene and quickly located and arrested the man nearby on Calhoun Street,” the letter said in part. “This incident reminds us that as we travel on and around the campus, whether at day or night, we must always be cautious when people are seeking our assistance. In this case, our students were trying to assist someone who took advantage of them. This is not to suggest that every attempt to assist someone will turn violent, but we must keep this possibility in mind. We must be especially vigilant if we are alone and in an area where no other people are around.”
In bond court Thursday morning, Williams told the judge he has a drinking problem and says he kissed the students on the cheek. His bond was set at $10,000 on the CSC 3rd degree charge.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.