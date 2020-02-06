Mixed use multi-family development coming to peninsula south of Ravenel Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A huge new development could be one step closer to breaking ground by the end of the day Thursday.
The Morrison Yard development is expected to be located on the peninsula just south of the Ravenel Bridge off-ramp.
The project will bring 370 apartment units, along with various restaurants, shops, and office buildings to the area.
The development on Morrison Dr. and Johnson St. will be 6.1 acres of land and could be up to 12 stories high.
The total development is expected to be about 148,000 square feet.
The project got initial approval from the Board of Architectural Review last year and is currently in its design process.
The Technical Review Committee will review the design rules and regulations Thursday at 9 a.m. in the Building Inspections Conference Room on 2 George St., Charleston, SC 29401.
After the meeting Thursday, the project will have one more Architectural Review Board approval, which will be open to the public.
Officials say this large development could take years to complete. However, the apartments have been posted on apartmentfinder.com that they will be built in 2021.
Officials say that could be wishful thinking, but they added that completion sometime in 2021 is possible.
There is no set time for when construction for the apartments will break ground.
