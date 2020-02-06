New retail and medical complex in the works near Summerville

Watkins Real Estate Group recently applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a state certification in order to “place fill material and perform excavation in 1.24 acres of freshwater wetlands” on the premises, according to a legal notice published on Saturday. Charlie Heard of the Marietta, Georgia-based Retail Planning Corporation said developers expect to move forward with plans to rezone the property and begin preparing for the new buildings after the requested permit is issued.