New retail and medical complex in the works near Summerville

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Developers are in the early stages of planning another project in a rapidly growing part of Berkeley County.
A complex referred to in records from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the Rose Court Medical Retail Center is being planned near the intersection of U.S. 17 Alternate/North Main Street and Turtle Pond Road outside Summerville.
A site plan included in a December USACE public notice shows a possible 7,000 square foot restaurant and banquet facility along with a 4,000 square foot urgent care center in the proposed development. However, tenants of the plaza have not yet been disclosed.
Watkins Real Estate Group recently applied to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control for a state certification in order to “place fill material and perform excavation in 1.24 acres of freshwater wetlands” on the premises, according to a legal notice published on Saturday. Charlie Heard of the Marietta, Georgia-based Retail Planning Corporation said developers expect to move forward with plans to rezone the property and begin preparing for the new buildings after the requested permit is issued.
Construction on the new complex is slated to begin in the spring of 2021.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.