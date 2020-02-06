Oakbrook Middle and Elementary Schools on lockdown after receiving threat via phone

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Two schools in Dorchester District 2 are on lockdown after an anonymous threat was phoned in on Thursday.
Oakbrook Middle School and Oakbrook Elementary School are on a precautionary lockdown because of the threat.
District spokeswoman Pat Raynor said there is no threat inside the school. Law enforcement has been notified and are investigating the matter.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.