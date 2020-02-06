Parents of 16-year-old murder victim set record straight about son

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The family of a 16-year old murder victim said Thursday they want to set the record straight about their son’s background.
The victim, Summerville High School sophomore Jaquarie Perry was shot and killed on Jan. 27 in Flowertown Village.
Dorchester County deputies say Perry had just left track practice at the school.
“I didn’t think that Sunday before the 27th would be the last day that I’d actually saw my son,” his mom, Jamie Perry, said.
His parents say Perry was in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Herbert Salters says many people in the Summerville community were misinformed about his son's background.
"They feel as though he was another person, like a person that was out in the streets, as far as like gang banging and stuff like that and it's not true," Salters said.
"He didn't get into trouble. He always was trying to help other people that he cared about all the time. He wasn't violent at all, he wasn't raised to be violent," Jamie Perry said.
Salters recalled coming to the crime scene.
"I was just in disbelief, I couldn't believe it at first and I didn't want to believe it. I was just thinking he was gonna come walk right back up and say hey dad, you know just give me a hug," he said.
Jamie Perry says it's difficult for her to stay strong.
"It's really, really hard to wake up here, knowing that at 7:30 he's not gonna be getting up and getting ready for school and he's not gonna be walking out at 8:07 to the bus stop," she said.
The family's attorney says a civil suit is in the works.
"Because some of these players that we find in these senseless gun tragedies, the gun dealers, the gun stores, the gun brokers can't be criminally accountable but they can be held civiliy accountable and it's important that Jaquarie's legacy in this community lives on," Roy Willey said.
Jaquarie Perry's funeral will be held on Saturday.
The family has set up a Gofundme account to help with funeral expenses.
