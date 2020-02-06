Police name 2nd suspect in Georgetown deadly shooting

February 6, 2020

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police have named a second suspect in a deadly shooting which happened Wednesday.

Dyshan Frasier is wanted in the shooting death of Herman McCray Jr.

Javon Jacob Hair of Pawleys Island had already been named a suspect late Wednesday night.

Both are considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on their location they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the tip line at 843-545-4400 or dial 911.￼

The arrest warrants were issued following a shooting that happened near Merriman Road and Highmarket Street.

