Police name 2nd suspect in Georgetown deadly shooting

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown police have named a second suspect in a deadly shooting which happened Wednesday.
Dyshan Frasier is wanted in the shooting death of Herman McCray Jr.
Javon Jacob Hair of Pawleys Island had already been named a suspect late Wednesday night.
Both are considered armed and dangerous.
If anyone has any information on their location they are asked to call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300, the tip line at 843-545-4400 or dial 911.￼
The arrest warrants were issued following a shooting that happened near Merriman Road and Highmarket Street.
