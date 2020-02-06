SC State’s Pough Adds 19 New Additions To Roster This Upcoming Season

ORANGEBURG, SC –South Carolina State, Wednesday, announced the signing of nineteen (19) football prospects to national letters of intent (NLI), head coach Buddy Pough announced.
This year's class hails from the Palmetto State once again, with 16 sixteen from South Carolina, one from North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
“We really address the line situation on both offense and defense this year in our recruiting class,” said head coach Buddy Pough. “We signed 11 with seven (7) defensive lineman and four (4) offensive lineman.”
Pough noted, "The defensive line took a hit with the departure of some veterans upfront in Paul McKiever, Tyrell Goodwin and Bruce Johnson, while on offense you lose All-American Alex Taylor and senior leader Malik Mickle."
A running back, linebacker, place kicker, two defensive backs and a pair of tight ends add to the 2020 class.
On offense the Bulldogs return a season core along with MEAC Rookie of the Year Corey Fields at quarterback, wide receivers Will VereenShaquan Davis, along with All-MEAC defensive back Decobie Durant and defensive lineman Rod Perry just to name a few.
South Carolina State’s Buddy Pough (133-74) is entering his 19th year at the helm , became the All-Time Winnigest Coach is School history along with earning MEAC Coach of the Year and Boxtorow Co-National Coach of the Year leading the Bulldogs to a share of the 2019 MEAC Championship.