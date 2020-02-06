SC’s $157 million ‘action plan’ criticized for failing to acknowledge climate change, sea-level rise

“It doesn’t look far enough ahead if we’re not acknowledging the problem that’s driving it so that we engage people in figuring out what else is going to happen,” Moore said. “It’s never healthy to be in denial. It would be helpful if our various elected officials could acknowledge that because I think it will help focus the response. It’s very good to be resilient, but it’s not enough to take tax money and use it to react to damage after occurs or just before it occurs. I think we need to get to the root of the problem...pretending that climate change is not causing the issue is not helping us in dealing with it."