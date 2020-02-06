Summerville sex offender accused of soliciting child porn from England

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County deputies along with agents of Homeland Security have arrested a Summerville sex offender accused of requesting and receiving child pornography from a person in England.
Authorities arrested 24-year-old Deven Lewis Vandeneynde of Summerville on Thursday on 20 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to DCSO officials, Vandeneynde was just placed on the sex offender registry in January after being charged and convicted by the U.S. Army for similar incidents that happened at Fort Carson in El Paso County, Colorado.
His recent arrest comes after a joint investigation with Homeland Security which started in England.
Agents with HSI reported that they conducted an international child pornography investigation with law enforcement in England involving a Kik account associated with Vandeneynde.
An arrest affidavit states that a person in England digitally sent a file to Vandeneynde of two underage boys performing a sexual activity after Vandeneynde asked to send the images.
According to investigators, Vandeneynde admitted to receiving the images while at his home in Dorchester County.
He was locked up at the Dorchester County Detention Center Thursday morning.
He also had a bond hearing at 3 p.m. Thursday where he was given a $200,000 surety bond.
