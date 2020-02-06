Trident Medical Center completes ‘Honor Walk’ for mother, son killed in Dorchester Co. crash

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center held two honor walks Wednesday for a mother and son who were killed in a crash last Friday on I-95 in Dorchester County.
The walks give family and hospital staff a chance to line the halls and show their respect, as well as support the gift of organ donation.
The first walk held Wednesday was for 18-year-old Adam O’Maille, the second was held just before midnight for his mother 48-year-old Karla Reed.
The accident happened as the pair were returning home to Winston Salem, North Carolina from Parris Island in Beaufort where Adam was in Marines recruit training.
Karla leaves behind four sisters and a brother. Adam leaves behind two sisters and two brothers.
Sharing Hope South Carolina says more than 1,000 South Carolinians are waiting for a life-saving transplant. Unfortunately, more than 20 on average die before receiving one.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.