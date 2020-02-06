Well-known City of Charleston tourism clerk passes away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A longtime city of Charleston employee and well-known face around the City Market area has passed away.
Catherine Graddick worked for the city for 22 years and passed late last week.
“Ms. Catherine” was a tourism clerk responsible for coordinating carriage tours and issuing zone medallions to carriage operators departing on tours in the city market.
The city will hold a memorial tribute in her honor Friday morning at 9 a.m. when a horse-drawn carriage will be adorned with a wreath to honor her. The carriage will then proceed on a memorial loop around the horse carriage staging area near the city market where she worked.
“Ms. Catherine was a beloved member of our city of Charleston family," Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "She served our citizens with distinction for more than two decades and will be greatly missed by all.”
