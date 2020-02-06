You Paid For It: City security up for bids

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is soliciting bids for security guards in several city buildings.
The City is looking for a company to place at least nine guards at buildings downtown, including City Hall, the Greenberg Building on Lockwood Drive, the Permit Center on George Street, Hazel Parker Playground on East Bay Street and the School District headquarters on Calhoun Street.
The Request for Bids stated this contract will include:
- Uniformed, trained, armed security officers in those city buildings plus more when needed for city events.
- This new Company will need to give guards training not just in security- but also in customer service. The city is looking for folks with a positive attitude as they interact with people coming in and out of city buildings for services.
- The City state it prefers the guards also have CPR training.
Bids are due on March 5.
The City’s Chief Financial Officer Amy Wharton tells us it’s time to re-bid this service. She said the city currently uses Allied Universal security services.
Wharton said they are adding additional security guards as deemed necessary in some buildings.
The 2020 budget for security is $372,000, she said.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.