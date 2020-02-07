Deputies identify 8th suspect wanted in incident that led to shooting death of Summerville teen

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office identified an 18-year-old wanted in connection with a Jan. 27 incident that led to the killing of a 16-year-old Summerville boy.
Demetrius James Anderson, 18, is wanted for obstruction of justice and four counts of attempted murder, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson.
Deputies say Anderson has family in both North Charleston and Summerville. He stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 150 pounds. He should be considered armed and dangerous, Carson said.
Anyone who sees him should call 911.
Deputies arrested two 18-year-olds and a 15-year-old after what they say was a gun deal that ended in a shootout between two groups of teens. It was during that shootout, Carson says, that Jaquarie Perry, a 16-year-old Summerville High School student, who was walking home from track practice, was caught in the crossfire and fatally shot.
Jordan Taylor Melton, 18, of Summerville was arrested Thursday on charges of obstructing justice and four counts of attempted murder, according to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Lt. Rick Carson. A judge denied bond Friday morning for Melton.
A 15-year-old boy was also arrested Thursday night on obstruction of justice and four counts of attempted murder.
Dontae Kyree Baylock, 18, of Summerville, was arrested Friday morning when he surrendered to authorities. He faces four counts of attempted murder, Carson said.
Investigators say Melton, Baylock, Anderson and the 15-year-old are accused of shooting at four other teens who were allegedly involved in the gun deal.
Days after the shooting, deputies arrested 18-year-old Diante Xavier Shelton and 17-year-old Damonte Lamonte Copeland-Remus along with two juveniles said to be either 16 or 17 years old. These four are all facing a murder charge in Perry’s death. Shelton and Copeland-Remus will be tried as adults, investigators said.
An affidavit released on Jan. 31 states Copeland-Remus fired shots and hit Perry in the back fatally wounding him. Both 9mm and .380 caliber casings were found in the road, the affidavit stated.
Carson said the incident involving the four young men began in the Gables apartment complex. It then moved to the Flowertown Village area a short time later where Perry was gunned down, he said.
Officers say they responded at approximately 8:12 p.m. on Jan. 27 to a report of shots fired into apartments in the 1200 block of Boone Hill Road. A woman flagged down responding deputies that a gunshot victim was inside a home. Deputies and EMS attempted to provide aid to Perry, but EMS said he was beyond help.
Baylock is scheduled to face a bond court judge Friday afternoon.
