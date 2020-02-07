Charleston Co. Democratic Party no longer offering guaranteed seats to debate in exchange for $1700+ online sponsorship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Less than 24 hours after a Live 5 News report on the high cost of a guaranteed seat at the Democratic Presidential Debate, the Charleston County Democratic Party is no longer shows the option on their website.
A report Thursday stated people looking to watch the debate in person would have to pay for a minimum sponsorship package of more than $1,700 for a package that also includes multiple First-in-the-South events.
"The only guaranteed way to get a ticket is to become a sponsor of the debate,” the website stated.
But on Friday, the Charleston County Democratic Party chapter removed the sponsorship link and changed its wording to: “Unfortunately, CCDP will not have any tickets to distribute.”
Party officials explained tickets are handed out to organizers like the Democratic National Committee, CBS, Twitter and the Black Caucus Institute.
Then, they are first given to paid sponsors and handed to campaigns to pass out extras.
Neither the South Carolina Democratic Party nor the Charleston County Democratic Party has released a statement regarding the website changes, or if they are still offering the sponsorship packages.
The South Carolina Democratic Party declined to comment.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.