Charleston County seeks feedback on Camp Road sidewalks project

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is asking for feedback on a $1.3 million project to add sidewalks on parts of James Island.
County officials say they started the project in 2016 to put a sidewalk along Camp Road. In 2017, the county received federal grants to help with construction and extend it to Riverland Drive.
Sunshine Trakas, the construction project manager, says the plan is to create a 6-foot-wide sidewalk along Camp Road from Folly Road to Riverland Drive.
“Sidewalks would be great right here, because we wouldn’t have to go onto the road,” said Gwendolyn Moorehead, who lives on Camp Road.
The county is also proposing a 10-foot-wide multi-use path for people to walk and bike on Riverland Drive. It would extend up along Riverland to the Lowcountry Senior Center.
Katie Zimmerman is the executive director of Charleston MOVES which is a non-profit organization that encourages mobility by bicycle, foot, and public transit She says this type of project is crucial in the area.
“You’ve got people going a little too fast on Riverland and there’s not enough space to provide for a bike lane along that roadway,” Zimmerman said. “Having a path where they’ll be able to wind in there will be a perfect solution and will make it more equitable for everybody.”
Trakas says the county is in the permitting process, so once they have permits they will begin easements. They also hope to start construction by the end of this year.
County officials are asking for feedback on the project until February.
To give feedback on the project, you can contact Project Manager Sunshine Trakas at strakas@charlestoncounty.org or to Charleston County at 4045 Bridge View Drive, Suite C204, North Charleston, SC 29405.
