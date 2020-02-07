Charleston police seeking information in fatal 2018 shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are seeking information in the shooting death of a man in Charleston in 2018.
The shooting took the life of Dominique Lamando Sheppard. Charges have been dropped against the man previously arrested in his death.
On the night of Jan. 30, 2018, Charleston police officers responded to the I-26 on-ramp from Meeting Street in downtown in reference to a homicide that just occurred.
According to police, the victim’s vehicle made a left-hand turn from Meeting Street onto the I-26 on-ramp where shortly thereafter the victim’s vehicle was involved in a collision with another vehicle.
“Following the collision, an altercation ensued outside of the vehicle where the victim was shot multiple times and later died as a result of his injuries,” CPD officials said.
The victim’s death was ruled a homicide and detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in any information pertaining to the investigation.
If you have any information, contact the on-duty Central Detective at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
