CofC Women Fall To Tribe At Home On Education Day

Final Score: William & Mary 80, College of Charleston 74
Location: Charleston, S.C. (TD Arena)
Records: CofC (11-10, 4-6 CAA) W&M (15-6, 6-4 CAA)
The Short Story: Cougars’ late push fell short to Tribe at home despite Latrice Perkins’ and Arynn Eady’s big days.
QUICK FACTS
· Sophomore Latrice Perkins logged a team-high 23 points, which is her third 20-point game of the season and grabbed five rebounds.
· Sophomore Arynn Eady recorded her fourth double-double of the season with 11 points and tied a career-high 18 rebounds.
· Senior Deja Ford poured in 18 points and seven rebounds, making herself only three points shy of reaching the 1,000-point club.
· William & Mary outrebounded Charleston 41-37.
· The Cougars tied a season-low 10 turnovers while forcing the Tribe to commit 13.
· CofC had nine steals compared to W&M’s five.
· The College scored 36 of its 74 points in the paint.
HOW IT HAPPENED
· The first four minutes of the game was a back-and-forth scoring affair, but the Cougars went on a 11-0 run to take their largest lead of the night of 12 points.
· The Tribe stormed back on a 10-2 run to cut the Cougar lead to just four points at the end of the first quarter.
· CofC went on an 8-4 run to start the second quarter but W&M went on a 9-2 run quickly after and eventually took a three-point lead at the half.
· Ford knocked down a three-pointer to start the second half that tied the game at 37 apiece, but the Tribe went on a 9-2 run to take a seven-point lead at the 7:55 mark of the third.
· The Cougars rallied back on a 14-6 run to even the score at 56-56 at the end of the third quarter with buckets from Ford, Perkins, Eady and freshman Nia Covington.
· Besides several free throws, not much scoring was there for either team as the game was tied at 62-62 with 4:32 left to play.
· Ford’s two free throws at the 4:00 mark of the fourth gave the Cougars a short lead before W&M went on a 7-0 run to take a five-point lead in which they never gave up.
· Tyler Collins and Ford knocked down a pair of triples to cut the Tribe lead but W&M made several free throws within the last minute of the game to seal its victory.
HEAD COACH ROBIN HARMONY
“I think that our kids fought hard, but we have to defend better. We gave up 80 points and we scored 74, so it’s not our offense. It’s letting someone just score all over us. We missed rotations and it was kind of heartbreaking, but we just have to keep getting better.”
WHAT'S NEXT
The Cougars remains at home to face off against Elon for Pink Day on Sunday, Feb. 9 with tip-off scheduled for 1 p.m.