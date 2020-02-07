Cops: Shoplifter who escaped Charleston police custody arrested in Sumter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a shoplifter who escaped Charleston police custody on Wednesday has been arrested in Sumter.
Officials with the Charleston Police Department say 22-year-old Javondra Shaidasha McLeod of Sumter was arrested Friday afternoon at her home.
She was originally arrested for shoplifting and will now face additional charges of unlawful escape and assault on police while resisting arrest. McLeod is expected to have a bond hearing on Saturday.
On Wednesday around 7 p.m., McLeod was being transported to the detention center in a transport vehicle when she began yelling to the driver that she couldn’t breathe, according to CPD officials.
“She continued to yell to the driver that she couldn’t breathe after they arrived at the detention center,” Charleston police officials said."The driver opened the rear doors of the transport vehicle to check on her."
At that time, authorities said the suspect assaulted the driver with her handcuffs because she was able to free one hand.
“A struggle ensued and she fled the scene on foot,” CPD officials said."Officers from several law enforcement agencies searched the area around the Al Cannon Detention Center for several hours but were unable to find her."
On Friday afternoon, she was taken into custody in her residence in Sumter by officers from the Charleston Police Department Warrants Unit, Sumter City Police Department, Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and SLED’s Fugitive Operations Team.
