Cougars Beat Tribe To Claim Sole Possession Of First Place In CAA

Brandon Galloway scored 23 points to lead College of Charleston to a win over William & Mary (Source: CofC Athletics)
February 6, 2020 at 11:19 PM EST - Updated February 6 at 11:19 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Three players scored in double figures including a career-high 23 points from Brevin Galloway to lead College of Charleston to a 68-50 statement victory over William & Mary on Thursday night at TD Arena.

The Cougars (15-9, 9-3 CAA) claimed sole possession of first place in the Colonial Athletic Association standings with a key CAA win over the Tribe (16-9, 8-4 CAA), who beat Charleston in both teams' prior meeting in Williamsburg.

Joining Galloway in double figures was Sam Miller with 13 and Grant Riller with 10.

Charleston has now won three-straight games in conference play, while the Tribe has lost their last two.

The Cougars led 35-28 at halftime and relinquished the lead only twice in the second half of play. Defensively, they held W&M to a season-low 50 points.

Big man Nathan Knight turned in a double-double performance for William & Mary with a game-high 28 points and 18 rebounds in the loss.

The Cougars will celebrate the College of Charleston’s 250th Anniversary and don throwback uniforms against former Southern Conference rival Elon (8-17, 4-8 CAA) on Saturday, Feb. 8 at 4 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena. Tickets for the #CofC250 game can be purchased by calling (843) 953-COFC or going online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets

POSTGAME NOTES

• For the 14th-straight game including 12 in conference play, College of Charleston started Zep Jasper, Grant Riller, Brevin Galloway, Jaylen McManus and Sam Miller (10-4).

• With the win, College of Charleston split the regular-season series with William & Mary. However, the Tribe still owns a 9-7 in the all-time series with the Cougars. They are now 6-1 lifetime when playing W&M at TD Arena.

• Brevin Galloway registered a career-high 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field including four 3-pointers to lead Charleston to the win over the Tribe. He also added four steals, two assists and a career-best two blocked shots. It marked his fourth-straight contest in double figures and his 16th double-figure scoring game of the season.

• Sam Miller turned in back-to-back games in double figures with 13 points against William & Mary. He drained three of the team’s nine 3-pointers in the game.

• Grant Riller extended his double-digit scoring streak to 52-consecutive games with 10 points, three assists and five rebounds versus the Tribe. He has now tabulated 2,318 career points to date.

• The Cougar defense held William & Mary to an opponent season-low 50 points. It was also the Tribe’s lowest scoring output of the season next to 50 points at Stanford on Nov. 21.

• CofC also scored 34 of its 68 points in the paint.

POSTGAME QUOTES

College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant

On the game …

“We had an unbelievable crowd tonight that gave us a lot of energy. I really thought our guys played hard on defense. They did a good job of following the game plan. We played with great energy and spirit. I’m glad we were able to win a game for the crowd. Very balanced offensively with multiple guys helping us out. It was nice to see us really defend at a high level, and hopefully, we can build on it.”

On holding William & Mary to 50 points …

“When you make them miss, you have to go get the rebound. We made them miss a lot. In the first half, they shot 28 percent, so that’s a lot of misses. The next key is when you make them miss, go get the rebound. We had a hard time with that tonight. The big guy (Nathan Knight) had all of the rebounds and he would rebound his own miss. We a lot of hands in there trying to dig it out. The other rebounds were long rebounds on three-point shots. Sometimes you can’t worry about the long rebounds. Fifty points. We will take it.”

College of Charleston Senior Guard Grant Riller

On Brevin Galloway’s career-high 23 points …

“He came out and did what everyone knows he is capable of doing. Hitting shots, defending and getting to the basket. It was a big game and we needed it from him – and he delivered.”

College of Charleston Junior Guard Brevin Galloway

On finding his shot in the second half of the season …

“I’m having a lot of fun. Earlier in the year, I was putting a lot of pressure and stress on myself to preform, to help (Grant) out and help the team. I felt like I just changed my mindset. I’m having more fun and being a little bit more childish, which is my personality out on the court.”