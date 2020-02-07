Deputies looking for man who didn’t show up in court for hearing

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County deputies need the public’s help to find a man who didn’t show up in court for his hearing.
Rhett Haskell Tison, 51, was supposed to appear on criminal sexual conduct with a minor charges.
Deputies say Tison has family in the Pawleys Island area as well as North Carolina. Anyone who has any information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102.
He stands 6-foot-5 and weighs 210 pounds.
