Deputies seeking information after hit-and-run leaves man with serious injuries

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in a hit-and-run on Johns Island that left a man with serious injuries.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say on Thursday at 1 a.m. deputies responded to an injured man found in a ditch on the roadside near 2206 River Road.
According to a report, deputies believe that he was walking on the left side of River Road towards Maybank Highway when a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction struck him and fled the scene.
“He survived the impact but was seriously injured,” CCSO officials said." The victim is described as a 29 year old white male."
Anybody with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 202-1700 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111.
