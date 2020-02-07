Documents: Suspect in fatal hit and run violated bond conditions for previous charge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man charged in a hit and run that left three people dead violated the conditions of his bond for a previous charge in a deadly shooting.
Lamonte Dickinson was supposed to have a bond hearing Friday afternoon. According to his attorney, Dickinson waived the hearing so he will remain in jail.
Charleston County deputies say Dickinson left the scene after Monday morning's two car accident on Maybank Highway on Wadmalaw Island.
Three people, including two cousins were killed in the crash.
According to court documents, at the time of the incident Dickinson was free on bond for a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
Deputies say in November 2017 Dickinson shot and killed man at a nightclub on Margaret Grey Drive on Wadmalaw Island.
According to court documents, after his arrest for the shooting, a bond judge ordered Dickinson to be under house arrest at a home in North Charleston and to not be anywhere on Wadmalaw Island.
The judge also ordered Dickinson to have a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.
Monday’s accident happened before 6 a.m.
The court documents also show that in October the solicitor's office asked a judge to revoke Dickinson's bond but the judge denied the request.
Dickinson’s attorney Blair Jennings says he will wait for the outcome of the hit and run investigation before deciding whether to seek bond on the hit and run charge.
