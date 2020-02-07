Domtar: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) _ Domtar Corp. (UFS) on Friday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $34 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
The Fort Mill, South Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and restructuring costs, were 3 cents per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.
The paper and packaging maker posted revenue of $1.24 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $84 million, or $1.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.22 billion.
Domtar shares have declined 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 27% in the last 12 months.
