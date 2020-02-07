Dorchester Co. program allows seniors to earn back property taxes

“We understand that just because they are older doesn’t mean that they don’t have the knowledge and the skill that we desperately need in a lot of areas,” Tiffany Norton, the PIO of Dorchester County said. “So if we can get their skill set and augment them in the same way, it’s really a win-win for both parties. A lot of jobs in the county are seasonal, and a lot of administrative jobs are seasonal based on the calender’s for permits, reassessments, those types of things. So having the ability use their knowledge and skills for that short amount of time is really helpful to the county.”