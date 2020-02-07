Dorchester Co. program allows seniors to earn back property taxes

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is looking for residents age 60 and above for their Senior Tax Work-Off program.
Now in its 25th year, the program allows seniors to earn back property taxes by working throughout the county offices.
From March through August, participants will perform jobs that best suit each candidate’s skill set. All jobs are part-time and flexible based on both the citizen and the position.
Dorchester County says the dozens of participants in previous years are an important contribution to every department.
“We understand that just because they are older doesn’t mean that they don’t have the knowledge and the skill that we desperately need in a lot of areas,” Tiffany Norton, the PIO of Dorchester County said. “So if we can get their skill set and augment them in the same way, it’s really a win-win for both parties. A lot of jobs in the county are seasonal, and a lot of administrative jobs are seasonal based on the calender’s for permits, reassessments, those types of things. So having the ability use their knowledge and skills for that short amount of time is really helpful to the county.”
Applications are due Feb. 14, and are available in the Finance office on the second floor of the Kenneth F. Waggoner Services Building located at 201 Johnston Street in St. George and/or the Deputy Administrator’s Office in the Human Services Building located at 500 North Main Street (Cedar Street entrance) in Summerville.
Applications must be returned to Lucretia McCloud, with the Dorchester County Business Services Department, by February 21, 2020, to be eligible. Applicants must include a copy of their Property Tax Bill and Driver’s License or other photo identification as proof of residency.
