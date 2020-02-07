Flood prevention task force visits new neighborhoods; West Ashley residents express concerns

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday, West Ashley residents relayed their experiences with flooding to state and local officials as the Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Taskforce canvassed flood-prone neighborhoods across the city.
People concerned about flooding walked along state Sen. Sandy Senn and officials with the county, city and department of transportation.
The goal is to combine county-wide efforts in addressing flooding problems.
"It's a lot easier for them to call us one time than having to call five different agencies," Senn said. "We can always do things like ditch maintenance, cleaning out pipes or just checking the flood valves. That's a lot of what we're able to do and we can do pretty quickly."
The task force has visited nearly 50 neighborhoods in Charleston County since 2018.
Today, many of the neighbors' concerns in West Ashley surrounded the drainage of the church creek basin.
“When all that water comes down back here, it’s trying to escape the same way," resident Hayden Dewitt said. "It hits that funnel point and starts backing up and everyone in this direction is going to be affected.”
Engineer Eugene Santos who lives in West Ashley said there needs to be a longer term project for drainage systems along Ashley River Road and surrounding neighborhoods.
"We have to get another outfall point to the Ashley River, and probably in that area is where it needs to happen," Santos said.
In the long term, city officials said that they want to create more storage areas south of the basin, so water flows there rather than into homes.
If you have a flooding issue, call the Charleston County delegation at (843) 740-5855.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.