Goose Creek mayor lays out plans, goals for city in State of the City address

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - The mayor of Goose Creek laid out his plans and goals for the next year in the annual State of the City address.
Mayor Greg Habib spoke a lot about creating and maintaining a “hometown feel” for the city.
Habib thanked Police Chief LJ Roscoe and her leadership as violent crime is down 14-percent in the past year.
He also mentioned council plans to vote next week on several items to begin making the electric utility a reality.
Habib says the city will conduct a 10-year comprehensive plan this year.
He addressed development including the plans for Goose Creek Village, Carnes Crossroads and the new Roper hospital set to open.
