Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — While Cam Newton remains optimistic about his chances of playing for the Carolina Panthers next season, the team is remaining mostly silent on the quarterback's future. Panthers general manager Marty Hurney would only say Newton is “rehabbing," referring to a foot injury that caused Newton to miss the final 14 games last season. Hurney refused to answer several follow-up questions about Newton's future with the team. He also didn't expand on Newton's comments at the Super Bowl where he told the radio show Tiki & Tierney that he was absolutely certain he'd return to the Panthers.
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov and Sebastian Aho scored two goals each to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes. Jaccob Slavin also scored. Trevor van Riemsdyk had two assists. Carolina scored four straight goals and rallied from a 2-0 deficit for its fourth win in six games, with goaltender James Reimer stopping 30 shots. Alex Goligoski, Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak scored for the Coyotes.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Highly regarded, five-star defensive tackle Jordan Burch has ended the suspense and joined South Carolina. The school says it has received Burch's letter of intent to play football for the Gamecocks. The announcement ends a drama-filled time for the highest prospect in coach Will Muschamp's five recruiting classes with the Gamecocks. Burch committed to South Carolina in December, but did not officially sign. He was part of a signing ceremony with several teammates at his high school Wednesday, yet again had not officially sent in his letter of intent to South Carolina.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina is trying to find an offensive rhythm now that star freshman point guard Cole Anthony is back from knee surgery. The Tar Heels have lost both contests since Anthony's return after missing 11 games. They're trying to mesh Anthony's style with the inside attack that helped them win two games immediately before he rejoined them on the court. That includes getting junior big man Garrison Brooks going in the paint. UNC has the lowest offensive efficiency rating of coach Roy Williams' 17 years with the program. The Tar Heels host seventh-ranked rival Duke on Saturday.
UNDATED (AP) — One of the biggest rivalries in college basketball will be played at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, North Carolina when No. 7 Duke visits the Tar Heels. But the meeting Saturday is unlike any in recent memory with North Carolina having only escaped the ACC basement because co-cellar dwellers Miami and Wake Forest lost on Wednesday night. The Tar Heels hope top scorer Cole Anthony will continue rounding into form in his third game back from knee surgery. So far that hasn't been the case as Roy Williams' team has lost both games since Anthony's return.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Brevin Galloway had a career-high 23 points as Charleston topped William & Mary 68-50 on Thursday night and the Cougars took over sole possession of first place in the Colonial Athletic Association. Nathan Knight had 28 points and 18 rebounds for the Tribe. It was Knight's 19th double-double of the season, best in the nation.