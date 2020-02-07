Highway 78 shut down in both directions because of crash invovling Tri-County link bus

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Highway 78 is currently closed in both directions because of a crash involving two cars and a Tri-County Link bus.
The call for the collision near School Street and Stable Lane came in at 8:23 a.m., according to dispatchers. The driver of one of the cars, as well as the bus driver, have been taken to Trident Medical Center.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Matt Southern, the bus driver was the only person on the bus.
The estimated time to reopen the road is unknown at this time.
Eastbound traffic is being detoured off Hwy. 78 on to SC-27 to Ridgeville, left on School St. to Hwy. 78. Westbound traffic is being detoured off Hwy. 78 on to School Street to Ridgeville, right on SC-27 to Hwy. 78.
This is a developing story. Please check back for more details as they become available.
