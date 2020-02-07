I-95 SB lanes blocked in Dorchester County after tractor trailer overturns

DORCHESTER CO: I-95 SB 79 MM ALL lanes blocked due to an overturned tractor trailer. No injuries reported. Troopers are awaiting heavy duty wrecker to be able to clear the lanes. Detour by using exit 82 (US 178) to US 15; travel S to US 78 and back to I-95. #chsnews #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/aiBPmxbvgU