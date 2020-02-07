Increase in deaths, population causing delays in autopsies at MUSC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with MUSC say they are experiencing delays in completing autopsies for Charleston and other surrounding counties.
It’s been an escalating issue as the hospital’s team now works about 26 cases, on average, each week, and some local coroners have said they are feeling the burden of this delay as well.
Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver said January 2020 revealed an unprecedented number of deaths, a total of 147 fatalities.
According to Oliver, no month reached that level in 2019, and only three months surpassed 100 deaths in 2018. Oliver attributed the rise in deaths to an increasing population in Berkeley County.
More deaths mean more autopsies are required.
Officials at MUSC also blame their recent delays in completing forensic medical exams on an increasing population. MUSC doctors are asked to do autopsies for whichever coroner wants to send their cases to them.
The counties sending the most cases right now include Beaufort, Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester, Colleton, Sumter, Lexington, Florence, and Jasper Counties, MUSC Dr. Susan Presnell said.
“We would prefer to perform autopsies within 1 to 2 days of notification, but sometimes the number of deaths requiring forensic examination may result in an additional day or two delay as the cases are processed,” Presnell said. “We are limited by the size of our facility in the wake of the increasing SC population and other external factors such as the opioid crisis.”
Oliver said he noticed the delays start near the middle of 2019. He said he was asked to hold onto some bodies in Berkeley County’s morgue instead of bringing them directly to MUSC.
He said the delays can really impact the families who are having to wait longer now to bury or even see their loved ones after they have passed away.
