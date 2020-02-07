Jordan Burch officially signs with Gamecocks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Gamecocks officially have one of the top prospects the school has ever signed on board.
Hammond defensive end Jordan Burch sent in his Letter of Intent on Thursday evening ending weeks of speculation on whether the Columbia product would stay with his home state team.
Burch, who’s listed as a 5-star recruit, is ranked as the 8th best player in the entire country, the highest-ranked player South Carolina has ever signed with the exception of Jadeveon Clowney.
He had initially verbally committed to South Carolina in December but said he wanted to wait to sign his letter with the rest of his high school teammates on National Signing Day. On Wednesday, Burch sat with his teammates and signed a letter but the school, which can not talk about kids until they have submitted their letter, did not mention him in their release about the signing class.
On Thursday night, the school confirmed that Burch was signed, sealed and delivered.
“It’s a great way to close out our 2020 signing class with Jordan Burch deciding to stay home and play for the University of South Carolina." Will Muschamp said in a statement. "He is a wonderful person and I’m excited that he will be part of the Gamecock family. We really appreciate his mother, Henri, trusting us and sending her son to the in-state school. Jordan is an explosive athlete, extremely smart and versatile player who can do a lot of things on the football field and I can’t wait to coach him.”
