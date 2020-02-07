‘Kids’ lives are in danger:’ S.C. mom concerned after school bus runs stop sign

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleton County School District officials are set to retrain all of their bus drivers after a video surfaced showing one of them running through a stop sign.
“We can confirm that this video depicts one of our buses,” school district spokesperson Sean Gruber said. “Our office of transportation is retraining all of our district bus drivers as we normally do when a violation of this nature is brought to our attention.”
The video was recorded by Holly Reichle, a parent of an elementary school student.
“He just whips this way, rams it into reverse, then puts it into drive, but if you pay attention the bus stops at no period of time,” Reichle said. “It’s scary, because if he’s driving like that in a neighborhood letting kids off and on, imagine how he’s driving on the back roads."
She said it’s not the first time the bus driver did this, and she said she complained in the past.
“I just wish they would step up and do better and pay attention to some of the concerned parents that are calling there telling them things,” Reichle said. “Kids’ lives are in danger, and all we want is for our kids to be safe.”
School district officials ask anyone with questions or concerns about student and bus safety to call their transportation department at 843-782-0036.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.