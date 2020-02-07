Lancers stave off Buccaneer comeback effort Thursday night

FARMVILLE, Va. – The Charleston Southern men’s basketball team fell 71-63 Thursday night to Longwood despite another 25-point effort from Phlandrous Fleming Jr. in Big South action from Willett Hall.
Longwood (8-15, 4-7 Big South) used an early advantage on the offensive glass to grab a 35-27 halftime lead before holding off a Charleston Southern (11-12, 5-6 Big South) run in the final moments for the eight-point win.
Deontaye Buskey grabbed a career-high seven rebounds to go along with 11 points hitting a team-high three treys. Travis Anderson, who entered the night as the Big South’s second-best in points off the bench, added nine Thursday hitting a trio of treys.
Fleming’s 25-point night paced a pair of Bucs in double figures as he reached the 20-point threshold for the 12th time over the last 13 contests.
Longwood was led offensively by Phillips’ 23 points as DeShaun Wade added 11 as the only other player in double figures.
How It Happened
- The home Lancers came out hitting shots from deep connecting on five of their first 13 attempts and grabbing a lead as large as 14 in the opening half.
- CSU’s defense would step up over the final 10 minutes holding the Lancers to .394 overall from the floor and a 1-of-10 mark from downtown after the early flurry.
- Nate Louis and Travis Anderson both hit big treys to cut the Lancer momentum in the closing minutes as CSU forced seven Lancer turnovers.
- Longwood used a 10-0 advantage in second-chance points to stake their early lead before the Buccaneer defense dug their heels in forcing contested shots.
- Longwood held a 35-27 advantage at the break and would extend their margin out to as many as 17 in the second half before the Bucs made their own run.
- CSU would get it back to a six-point margin before a Shabooty Phillips three with 2:29 to play would move it back to a nine-point game.
- Charleston Southern’s defense held the Lancers to a .411 mark from the floor, but a 16-0 advantage in second-chance points for Longwood proved too much down the stretch.
News and Notes
- Thursday’s loss snaps a three-game win streak inside Willett Hall for the Bucs
- Longwood used 16 second-chance points to grab a first half lead and hold on in the second
- Phlandrous Fleming Jr. scored 20-plus for the 12th time over his last 13 games in the loss, finishing with 25 points
- Fleming officially took over third in the Big South in scoring Thursday night
- Deontaye Buskey grabbed a new career-high seven rebounds
Up Next
Charleston Southern heads home for a Saturday tilt with Hampton before a Monday night affair at USC Upstate ends a three-game-in-five-day stretch. Tipoff between the Bucs and Pirates is slated for 5:30 p.m. on ESPN+ from Buccaneer Field House.