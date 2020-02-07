Lawsuit filed over crash that killed Wando HS student, Citadel Cadet after prom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The parents of Elizabeth “Libby” Daniel have filed a wrongful death lawsuit over the crash that killed their daughter, then a Wando High School student, and Citadel cadet Keith Schemm Jr. last April as they were driving after prom.
In the lawsuit filed Tuesday, her parents are suing Schemm’s estate, his mother, and three other adults who allegedly had a role in post-prom party where the lawsuit states Daniel and Shemm drank alcohol before the deadly crash.
The accident occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. on April 7, 2019 in the 2600 block of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
Crews arrived on scene to find a 2005 Ford Escape that crashed into a tree on the side of the road at Rifle Range Road. Both Schemm, 19, and Daniel, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Schemm’s mother, Martha Jones, drove her son to Daniel’s house for prom pictures Saturday night because he had already been drinking that afternoon, according to the lawsuit.
After prom, Schemm and Daniel went to the house of Paula Lewis in Mount Pleasant. Lewis’ son was dating the daughter of Raymond and Nancy Short, the suit stated. Raymond and Nancy Short provided alcohol for the party which Lewis consented to, according to the lawsuit.
Both Schemm and Daniel drank at the party and others in attendance noticed both appeared drunk before leaving the party around 1 a.m. on April 7, the lawsuit stated.
According to the crash report, Schemm was driving 70 mph in a 40 mph zone when he hit a right curb, then a sidewalk and swerved left before crossing the center line and overcorrecting.
The lawsuit claims Lewis failed to prevent Daniel and Schemm from leaving her house while drunk and states Schemm’s mother knew her son had a tendency to drink and drive.
Daniel’s parents are seeking a jury trial as well as actual and punitive damages.
The lawsuit states an autopsy report showed that Schemm’s blood alcohol content was .235%, almost three times the legal limit.
