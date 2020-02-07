Memorial held for well-known City of Charleston tourism clerk who passed away

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - On Friday morning, dozens of family and friends met downtown to honor the life and legacy of well-known City of Charleston tourism clerk Catherine Graddick.
Graddick, who is commonly known as “Miss Catherine,” worked for the city for 22 years. She would coordinate horse carriage tours and issue zone medallions to carriage operators.
The memorial included a horse-drawn carriage with white bows and wreaths. Family and friends proceeded on a memorial loop around the horse carriage staging area where Graddick worked tirelessly serving the city. Family members also placed a medallion on the carriage with “Miss Catherine’s” name to honor her good work.
“She faithfully served not just the city but her God and our community," City of Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, said. “'Well done faithful servant,' we will say about the work she has done and the love she has shown her family and her service to the city and to her God.”
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.