Orangeburg County man charged with 2019 murder

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - An 18-year-old faces multiple charges in connection with a September murder in Santee, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said.
Rayquan Tyrek Rollins is charged with murder, attempted murder and weapons possession during a violent crime, according to SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby.
Rollins is charged in the Sept. 15, 2019, death of Travion Gethers in Santee.
Affidavits allege Rollins was in a fight between two rival groups in the middle of Knowles Road when he brandished a firearm and fired multiple times into the group. Investigators say Gethers was fatally shot. The attempted murder charge is related to a second person Rollins allegedly fired at in the crowd but who was not wounded.
The Santee Police Department requested SLED investigate the killing, Crosby said.
