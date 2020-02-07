Police: Woman shot in the head, back after customer accidentally drops gun at pizza shop

February 7, 2020

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a woman was shot in the head after another customer accidentally dropped his gun at a pizza shop in Walterboro Friday afternoon.

Officials with the Walterboro Police Department say at 12:18 p.m. officers responded to Dimitrio’s House of Pizza on 656 Bells Hwy in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived they were told that a gun fell from the pocket of a customer, identified as Steven Harrison, and hit the ground.

According to police, when the weapon hit the ground it discharged, striking a woman who was in front of Harrison.

The woman was shot in the back and back of the head area, WPD officials said in a report.

“Colleton County Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim,” CPD officials said.

Harrison was charged with unlawful carry of a handgun.

Police said the woman was conscious and alert. She was flown from Colleton Medical to Trident Hospital.

