Report: Man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping after attempting to choke son’s girlfriend

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies have arrested a Lowcountry man accused of attempting to choke his son’s girlfriend with a towel.
Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced the arrest of 47-year-old Gabriel Trujillo Pena of Murrells Inlet. He’s been charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, and burglary.
Pena was locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center.
His arrest stems from an incident on Feb. 1 when a deputy spotted a woman without shoes running down Waverly Road.
“She said her boyfriend’s father had come to her house and tried to choke her with a towel,” GCSO officials said."She said she managed to escape and ran down the street to get help."
The sheriff’s office said Pena fled prior to the arrival of deputies.
“Warrants were issued for Pena’s arrest, and he was located today,” GCSO officials said.
