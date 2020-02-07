'She was the star in our family’s solar system’: Mobile family says 4-year-old girl died from flu

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A local family is mourning the loss of their young daughter. According to the family, 4-year-old Anna Kate Wilkerson died over the weekend due to complications from the flu.
Her father -- Kevin Wilkerson taking to Facebook Wednesday -- saying:
“We really don’t know how to say this, but as many of you know, we lost our precious baby girl, our big helper, Anna Kate, due to complications with the flu. She was the star in our family’s solar system, no one was pulled in by her personality more than her little brother Fisher.”
According to her obituary -- Anna Kate was a K3 student at UMS-Wright Preparatory School. The family's Facebook post went on to say:
"We have been absolutely overwhelmed by the support the UMS community and the community of Mobile (and others) have given us. THANK YOU ALL. Through this awful tragedy Anna Kate has shown us how much love there really is in Mobile, which we have forgotten due to always hearing about the bad instead."
Her death comes as the flu season is in full swing. For weeks we've been reporting high flu activity here in Alabama and across the country.
Last Friday (January 31st) the Centers for Disease Control reported 14 more children have died as a result of the flu -- bringing the estimated total for this flu season up to 68 children as of last Friday. Of those 45 deaths were associated with the Influenza B virus, while 23 were associated with the Influenza A virus.
Meanwhile support for Anna Kate and her family continues to roll. In one day -- a "Go Fund Me" page in her honor -- has surpassed the $10,000 goal -- raising at last check more than $24,000 and counting.
The family is set to lay Anna Kate to rest this Sunday at Christ United Methodist Church. While they say flowers are nice -- they also say donations can be made in honor of Anna Kate at Compass Bank or through Venmo, as well as the Go Fund Me. They say they are setting up a scholarship in her name.
