Sticker will designate places where LGBTQ crime victims can safely contact Charleston police

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program implemented by the Charleston police department hopes to both reduce anti-LGBTQ hate crimes and encourage reporting of those crimes from witnesses.
The program is called “Safe Place” and was first put in place by the Seattle police department.
The sticker signage will designate locations as a secure refuge for LGBTQ crime victims to receive support and contact law enforcement.
Participating businesses will put the logo in their window, which is an acknowledgment to collaborate with police in an effort to encourage reporting and reduction of anti-LGBTQ hate crimes.
“Participating entities will serve as locations where LGBTQ victims who experience crime, discrimination, or harassment can safely call 911 and wait for police to respond,” police department spokesman Charles Francis said. “The SAFE PLACE program will assist with suspect accountability, reducing crimes of hate, and demonstrating a citywide “no tolerance” policy toward discrimination.”
65 businesses and organizations in the City have been trained on the program’s responsibilities and will participate in the program.
Charleston Police are asking any business which wants to participate in the program to reach out to officer Terry Cherry at cherryt@charleston-sc.gov or (843) 720-2470.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.