Texas zoo will name a rat or cockroach after your ex before feeding it to an animal
The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its first “Cry Me A Cockroach” event for Valentine’s Day. (Source: WMC Action News 5)
February 7, 2020 at 11:57 AM EST - Updated February 7 at 12:03 PM

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - A zoo is offering people who are mad at their ex-boyfriends or ex-girlfriends a chance to get a little revenge on their former lovers.

The San Antonio Zoo is hosting its first “Cry Me A Cockroach” event for Valentine’s Day. Participants can pay $5 for a cockroach and $25 for a rat, and the animals will be offered to reptiles and birds on Feb. 14.

The zoo will stream the event on Facebook Live.

The deadline to submit a name is 5 p.m. Feb. 13. The names are submitted anonymously, and only first names will be displayed.

Posted by San Antonio Zoo on Thursday, February 6, 2020

