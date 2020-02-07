Wando’s Jimmy Noonan steps down as head football coach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Wando head football coach Jimmy Noonan has stepped down from his position he said in a post on social media Friday afternoon.
Noonan, who spent 11 seasons leading the Warriors, leaves the school with a 60-67 record in his tenure.
He led the program to their only region championship in 2012 when they went 10-2 and took the Region 7-5A title.
“After much soul searching, I have personally made the decision that it is time for me to move on and explore other opportunities,” Noonan said in the statement.
Noonan, a graduate of The Citadel, spent 8 years coaching Spring Valley before coming to Mt. Pleasant.
This opening is the 7th in the Lowcountry this offseason. Wando now joins Ashley Ridge, James Island, Timberland and St. John’s looking for a head coach. West Ashley and Hanahan have filled their openings.
