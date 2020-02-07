Wear Red Day raising awareness for women’s heart disease across Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - According to the American Heart Association, 33 percent of women nationally will die of heart disease.
On Friday, people across the country are wearing red to raise awareness for women’s heart health.
Physicians and staff at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston are working to prevent heart disease in women.
They’re holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the center’s $15-million cardiac and neuro-expansion. The project will bring a 16-bed cardio prep recovery unit, a renovated cath lab, and a new ICU waiting room.
The ribbon-cutting will be Friday at Trident Medical Center at 12 p.m.
Doctors are encouraging the community to raise awareness for women with heart disease. They say the reason heart disease kills so many women is that warning signs can be different for women than for men.
"The classic symptoms of chest heaviness, I have an elephant stepping on my chest, that usually doesn't happen in women. Women say, 'I had a little gas, I don't feel good, I've been tired, been short of breath, my backs been hurting, I'm just really, I can't walk up the stairs.' There are symptoms. They are kind of slow to present themselves, where as men often times have that excruciating pain," said Dr. Karen Gersch, Cardiothoracic Surgeon.
According to physicians, 80% of the time, heart disease is preventable.
The American Heart Association says the goal of Wear Red Day is to get women to take charge of their own health.
They started this initiative more than 10 years ago, encouraging women to get checked early and to know how to prevent heart disease.
Some of these ways can be getting more exercise, eating smart and managing blood pressure.
Also, if you know heart disease runs in your family, it is recommended you get tested early. Early diagnosis can save individuals from death from heart disease.
"The American Heart Association, our mission is to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives and so it's extremely important that we do that. So, National Wear Red Day and Go Red for Women is really a big way that we can get women involved in that and make sure that everyone here in the Charleston area can live a longer, healthier life," said Katie Schumacher, Executive Director of American Heart Association of Charleston.
This morning at 8:45 a.m. Mayor Tecklenburg of Charleston will proclaim "Wear Red Day" in downtown Charleston.
He is working with volunteers, survivors, MUSC, and other companies to encourage women to prevent heart disease and to get checked out.
If you wear red today, Go Red organizers are asking you to post about it on social media and tell your friends and family to help raise awareness. You can tag them at: @lowcountryaha (Instagram) @ahalowcountry (Facebook and Twitter).
You can also donate to the American Heart Association and sign-up for future heart health events in Charleston. You can donate here: heart.org/lowcountry.
