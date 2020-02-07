Windy & cooler Friday ahead!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front moved through early Friday morning ushering in cooler temperatures on a strong westerly breeze. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect through 5 PM Friday. Wind gusts to 40 mph will be common. Use caution driving over elevated roadways! Otherwise, expect a much sunnier and cooler day with highs only in the upper 50s. Much cooler than recent days when we’ve been in the 70s. The wind will calm down tonight which will lead to cold temperatures Saturday morning. Lows will bottom out near freezing inland with upper 30s along the beaches. Saturday will start sunny but clouds will increase by the afternoon as quick moving disturbance moves across the area. This will likely pass with only clouds and no rain. Sunshine returns for Sunday as temperatures start to moderate. Temps return to the 70s on Monday.