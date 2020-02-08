The Citadel and Google raise awareness for STEM opportunities at annual “Storm The Citadel” event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This 10th Annual Storm The Citadel event is taking place on Saturday.
Google is teaming up with The Citadel’s STEM Center for Excellence for the event that includes hands-on engineering competitions.
The Citadel is hosting students from across South Carolina and beyond as they put their engineering skills to the test in what event organizers call a medieval showdown.
The event raises awareness for STEM which stands for science, technology, engineering and math.
The Citadel is home to the fifth-oldest engineering school in the United States.
There's a trebuchet competition where teams of students ranging from elementary school to college will bring trebuchets, a type of medieval catapult that they have engineered, and put their launching abilities to the test.
Each trebuchet will be judged based on accuracy, distance, design and spirit.
Storm The Citadel also include robotics, bridge building, and water bottle rocket building competitions.
